“Ready or Not” Sequel In Development at Searchlight Pictures

Radio Silence and star Samara Weaving are set to return for the sequel.

A sequel to the dark comedy horror film Ready or Not is in the works at Searchlight Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Radio Silence, made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, are returning to make Ready or Not 2 , which will also see the return of star Samara Weaving.

, which will also see the return of star Samara Weaving. Released in 2019, the original film told the story of a bride (played by Weaving) who learns of her new family’s wedding night ritual: Pulling a card from a puzzle card game. While playing, if someone draws the Hide and Seek card, as she does, then a murderous game is played, all in order to appease an ancient family deal with the devil.

The film, which was made for just $6 million, grossed over $28 million domestically, becoming a huge hit for Searchlight Pictures.

No plot details for the sequel have been given, but Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning to write.

News of the sequel’s development came on the same night that Searchlight hosted a screening of the original film at The El Capitan Theatre, where Weaving and Radio Silence were in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

Radio Silence is also known for the latest installments of the Scream franchise, as well as this year’s Abigail .

franchise, as well as this year’s . With Ready or Not launching her career, Weaving has gone on to star in such films as The Babysitter, Chevalier and Babylon.

More Disney Movie News: