“Ready or Not” Sequel In Development at Searchlight Pictures

A sequel to the dark comedy horror film Ready or Not is in the works at Searchlight Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Radio Silence, made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, are returning to make Ready or Not 2, which will also see the return of star Samara Weaving.
- Released in 2019, the original film told the story of a bride (played by Weaving) who learns of her new family’s wedding night ritual: Pulling a card from a puzzle card game. While playing, if someone draws the Hide and Seek card, as she does, then a murderous game is played, all in order to appease an ancient family deal with the devil.
- The film, which was made for just $6 million, grossed over $28 million domestically, becoming a huge hit for Searchlight Pictures.
- No plot details for the sequel have been given, but Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning to write.
- News of the sequel’s development came on the same night that Searchlight hosted a screening of the original film at The El Capitan Theatre, where Weaving and Radio Silence were in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.
- Radio Silence is also known for the latest installments of the Scream franchise, as well as this year’s Abigail.
- With Ready or Not launching her career, Weaving has gone on to star in such films as The Babysitter, Chevalier and Babylon.
