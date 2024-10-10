Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Star in New Adaptation of “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” at 20th Century Studios

Ahsoka star Mary Elizabeth Winstead is in talks to star opposite Maika Monroe in 20th Century Studios’ remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, according to Deadline.
- Winstead, who starred in the Star Wars series Ahsoka as Hera Syndulla, is in talks to star in a remake of the 1992 Touchstone Pictures film.
- The actress will step into the role of Claire Bartel, portrayed by Annabella Sciorra in the original. She will star opposite Longlegs star Maika Monroe.
- The new adaptation will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera) while Micah Bloomberg will write the script.
- Ted Field will produce through Radar Pictures as well as Michael Schaefer & Mike Larocca who will produce through Department M. Michael Napoliello & Maria Frisk are overseeing for Radar.
- Other roles Winstead is known for include both iterations of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Die Hard franchise and as the Huntress in Birds of Prey.
- Read more about the original version of the film as part of Bill’s “Touchstone and Beyond” series.
