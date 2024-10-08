Searchlight Pictures Releases Trailer for Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown”

Searchlight Pictures has shared the trailer for their upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

What's Happening:

  • The latest trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown has been revealed. 
  • The film is coming to theaters on December 25th, 2024.
  • Check out the trailer below.

About A Complete Unknown:

  • A Complete Unknown is set against the vibrant New York music scene in the early 1960s.
  • It follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet.
  • The film captures his evolution into a folk singer, leading to chart-topping hits as his music becomes a worldwide sensation.
  • This journey reached a pivotal moment with his revolutionary electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Cast:

  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Edward Norton
  • Elle Fanning
  • Monica Barbaro
  • Boyd Holbrook
  • Norbert Leo Butz
  • Dan Fogler
  • Scoot McNairy

