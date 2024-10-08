Searchlight Pictures Releases Trailer for Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown”

Searchlight Pictures has shared the trailer for their upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.
What's Happening:
- The latest trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown has been revealed.
- The film is coming to theaters on December 25th, 2024.
- Check out the trailer below.
About A Complete Unknown:
- A Complete Unknown is set against the vibrant New York music scene in the early 1960s.
- It follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet.
- The film captures his evolution into a folk singer, leading to chart-topping hits as his music becomes a worldwide sensation.
- This journey reached a pivotal moment with his revolutionary electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
Cast:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Edward Norton
- Elle Fanning
- Monica Barbaro
- Boyd Holbrook
- Norbert Leo Butz
- Dan Fogler
- Scoot McNairy
