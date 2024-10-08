Searchlight Pictures Releases Trailer for Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown”

Searchlight Pictures has shared the trailer for their upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

What's Happening:

has been revealed. The film is coming to theaters on December 25th, 2024.

Check out the trailer below.

About A Complete Unknown:

A Complete Unknown is set against the vibrant New York music scene in the early 1960s.

It follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet.

The film captures his evolution into a folk singer, leading to chart-topping hits as his music becomes a worldwide sensation.

This journey reached a pivotal moment with his revolutionary electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Cast:

Timothée Chalamet

Edward Norton

Elle Fanning

Monica Barbaro

Boyd Holbrook

Norbert Leo Butz

Dan Fogler

Scoot McNairy

