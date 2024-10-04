Frozen Fan Fest 2024 — Explore a Flurry of New Stories and Products Celebrating the Iconic Animated Film Series

The official Disney Princess YouTube channel has released a new storybook-style short exploring the inaugural Winter Festival.
In celebration of the mega-popular animated film franchise, the annual event brings in a storm of new stories and products for fans.

Some Things Never Change:

  • Frozen Fan Fest is back!
  • The annual event brings in new stories and products so exciting that fans won’t be able to “Let it Go.”
  • Premiering today, the official Disney Princess YouTube channel launched a new Frozen story titled Disney Off the Page Adventures: Arendelle Ice Calamity.
  • The story reunites Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff in a storybook style in a new standalone tale. Using the power of family and friendship, the group will have to save the Winter Festival from an outright calamity threatening to ruin the inaugural event.

  • Launching on October 7th on the Disney Princess YouTube channel, fans can experience even more of the chilling fun of these fan favorite characters in Disney Frozen: Winter Festival.

  • The new stop-motion series will also explore the inaugural Winter Festival. With fun festivities celebrating the beginning of winter, Frozen’s unforgettable characters will set up the event, sharing warm treats with friends and family. New episodes of the series will premiere weekly during the month of October.
  • Make sure you celebrate these classic Disney Princesses by heading to Disney+ to stream Frozen and Frozen 2.

