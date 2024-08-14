“Let It Go” From Walt Disney Records “Frozen” Reaches RIAA Certified Diamond Status

“Let It Go” from Walt Disney Records Frozen soundtrack has reached RIAA certified Diamond status with 10 million in sales. This is the first Diamond Award recipient for Walt Disney Records.

“Let It Go” from Walt Disney Records’ Frozen Original Soundtrack has been RIAA certified Diamond, signifying 10 Million in sales.

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Frozen's songs. Recently it was announced that Frozen III will be coming in 2027

’s songs. Recently it was announced that Frozen III will be coming in 2027

“Let It Go” was written by Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and double EGOT Bobby Lopez.

“Let It Go” took home the Oscar award for Best Original Song, as well as the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The Frozen OST features eight original songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez plus score by the award-winning composer Christophe Beck.