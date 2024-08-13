Release Dates Revealed for “Frozen 3” and Pixar’s “Hoppers”

Following new details on a number of newly and previously announced animated projects at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event over the weekend, we now have release dates for a couple of those projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that a highly anticipated Disney sequel and an original Pixar film have both received official release dates.
  • Before we get the newly announced Frozen 4, we of course need Frozen 3 – which, like the two previous films, will be released for Thanksgiving on November 24th, 2027.
  • The film was originally scheduled for a November 2026 release.
  • Some very Sleeping Beauty-esque concept art for the film was also shared at the D23 panel.

  • In addition, Pixar’s new movie about a human brain inside of a beaver, Hoppers, is opening on March 6th, 2026.
  • The film will revolve around a girl named Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.
  • Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver’s home.
  • Hoppers will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Piper Curda (A.N.T. Farm), and will be directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle.

