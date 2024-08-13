Release Dates Revealed for “Frozen 3” and Pixar’s “Hoppers”

Following new details on a number of newly and previously announced animated projects at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event over the weekend, we now have release dates for a couple of those projects.

What’s Happening:

, we of course need – which, like the two previous films, will be released for Thanksgiving on November 24th, 2027. The film was originally scheduled for a November 2026 release.

Some very Sleeping Beauty-esque concept art for the film was also shared at the D23 panel.