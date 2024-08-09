Walt Disney Animation Studios Announces Original Film and “Frozen 4,” Shares New “Frozen 3” Concept Art

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Jennifer Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, revealed details about a number of new projects in development at the studio – including not one, but two Frozen sequels!
What’s Happening:
- We already knew that a Frozen 3 was in development, but at tonight’s panel, we learned it will be released in 2027.
- The film was originally scheduled for a November 2026 release.
- Some very Sleeping Beauty-esque concept art for the film was shared.
- Lee also stated that the continuing story of Anna and Elsa is so big, that they’ll need two movies to finish it – announcing that Frozen 4 is also on its way.
- It was also announced that an original film will be released in 2026, but no details regarding the film have been announced at this time.
