James Cameron Reveals Title of Third “Avatar” Film at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

What’s Happening:

Get ready to journey back to Pandora, as the title for the third Avatar film was just revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington joined director James Cameron on stage to reveal that the title for the third film will be Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cameron teased that the film is “not what you expect, but it is what you want.”

, which takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Saldaña) and the Sully family. Directed by Cameron, the new film from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters December 19th, 2025.

