Pixar’s Original Series “Win or Lose” Finally Reveals Disney+ Streaming Date, Debuts New Teaser

At long last, we now know when fans will be able to watch Pixar’s original series Win or Lose.

  • During tonight’s epic Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Chief Creative Officer finally gave an update on Win or Lose.
  • The series is now slated to debut on Disney+ starting December 6th.
  • That happens to be four years from the date when the show was first announced.
  • Along with the date reveal, a new look at the series debuted:

  • Win or Lose is set amid the run-up to a championship softball game and will take viewers for a walk in the shoes of eight different characters.
  • These include insecure kids, helicopter parents, a lovesick umpire, and more.
  • The series was written, directed, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.

