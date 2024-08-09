Pixar’s Original Series “Win or Lose” Finally Reveals Disney+ Streaming Date, Debuts New Teaser

At long last, we now know when fans will be able to watch Pixar’s original series Win or Lose.
- During tonight’s epic Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Chief Creative Officer finally gave an update on Win or Lose.
- The series is now slated to debut on Disney+ starting December 6th.
- That happens to be four years from the date when the show was first announced.
- Along with the date reveal, a new look at the series debuted:
- Win or Lose is set amid the run-up to a championship softball game and will take viewers for a walk in the shoes of eight different characters.
- These include insecure kids, helicopter parents, a lovesick umpire, and more.
- The series was written, directed, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.
