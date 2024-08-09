Pixar’s Original Series “Win or Lose” Finally Reveals Disney+ Streaming Date, Debuts New Teaser

At long last, we now know when fans will be able to watch Pixar’s original series Win or Lose.

During tonight’s epic Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Chief Creative Officer finally gave an update on Win or Lose .

. The series is now slated to debut on Disney+

That happens to be four years from the date when the show was first announced

Along with the date reveal, a new look at the series debuted:

is set amid the run-up to a championship softball game and will take viewers for a walk in the shoes of eight different characters. These include insecure kids, helicopter parents, a lovesick umpire, and more.

The series was written, directed, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.