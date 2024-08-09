Original Pixar Film “Hoppers” Announced for Spring 2026

Pixar Animation Studios revealed an all-new original movie coming in 2026 tonight at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- Just announced during the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase, Pixar will be releasing Hoppers, an original movie in spring 2026.
- The film will revolve around a girl named Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.
- Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver’s home.
- Hoppers will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Piper Curda (A.N.T. Farm).
- Concept art for the film was showcased at the panel, which you can see above.
- Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers comes to theaters everywhere in spring 2026.
