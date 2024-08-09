Original Pixar Film “Hoppers” Announced for Spring 2026

Pixar Animation Studios revealed an all-new original movie coming in 2026 tonight at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Just announced during the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase, Pixar will be releasing Hoppers , an original movie in spring 2026.

, an original movie in spring 2026. The film will revolve around a girl named Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.

Jon Hamm ( Mad Men ) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver’s home.

) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver’s home. Hoppers will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan ( Saturday Night Live ) and Piper Curda ( A.N.T. Farm ).

will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan ( ) and Piper Curda ( ). Concept art for the film was showcased at the panel, which you can see above.

Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers comes to theaters everywhere in spring 2026.

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!