Moana Journeys to the Far Seas of Oceania in New “Moana 2” Trailer

Following on from an epic performance at the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase, the official trailer for Moana 2 has been released.

What’s Happening:

The new trailer for Moana 2 debuted during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At the showcase, Auliʻi Cravalho came on stage to perform one of the new songs from the film, "We're Back."

Surprise! Kicking off #D23, Auli'i Cravalho wows fans with a performance of "We're Back" from #Moana2!pic.twitter.com/q7HrTNqLrh — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 10, 2024

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

In addition to the official trailer, a new poster for the film was also shared.