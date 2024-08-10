Recap: Night 1 Reveals And Announcements at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Last night’s Honda Center presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club was an extensive look at upcoming projects from Disney, Pixar, Disney Theatricals, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney+, and National Geographic.

The presentation kicked off with an introductory speech by CEO Bob Iger, who received a standing ovation as he walked on stage.

The conversation quickly turned to movies, with Auli’i Cravalho debuting a new song from Moana 2, opening in theaters on November 24th, 2024.

Dwayne Johnson entered the stage, sharing the announcement of the all-new film Monster Jam, following the eponymous monster truck rallies.

Disney Legend-Elect James Cameron shared details about the new installment of the Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, hitting theaters December 19th, 2025. Both Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington were on hand as well to join in the announcement.

Pixar’s Pete Docter shared details about the animation studio’s upcoming slate. The long-gestating series Win or Lose finally received a trailer and debut date, premiering on Disney+ December 6th, 2024.

Another new series was announced, coming in 2025 from the world of Inside Out. Dream Productions will follow the studio inside Riley’s mind who produces her dreams. The four-episode series will debut in 2025.

The delayed Elio received another shout-out, along with the announcement that Zoe Saldana is joining the cast. Elio releases in theaters on June 13th, 2025.

Hoppers is the newest Pixar film to be announced, following an original tale about a girl who is able to “hop” into the consciousness of a robot beaver. It will debut in theaters in 2026.

Andrew Stanton announced his directing of Toy Story 5, along with plot details about the film covering toys fighting for childrens’ attention against technology. The film will debut on June 19th, 2026.

Finally, Doctor revealed that Brad Bird is currently developing Incredibles 3.

Walt Disney Animation Studios re-joined the fun to share details about their upcoming films. Ginnifer Goodwin, voice of Judy Hopps, announced the casting of Fortune Feimster and Ke Huy Quan as two new characters (a beaver and snake, respectively) in the upcoming Zootopia 2, which hits theaters November 2025.

Jennifer Lee then took the stage to share the first piece of concept art for Frozen 3, coming to theaters in 2027. Alongside the look at the film, she also hinted at an original Walt Disney Animation Studios project for 2026…and a possible Frozen 4 in the works.

Disney Theatricals then performed a thrilling medley of long-running and upcoming productions for the stage.

Included were the announcements of a filmed pro-shot of Frozen the Musical heading to Disney+ in 2025 along with a stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman in the works.

Star Wars followed up the performances with looks at their upcoming properties. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the newest Disney+ original series, with Jude Law onhand to share the first trailer prior to the show’s December 3rd debut.

Diego Luna previewed the 2025 release of season 2 of Andor, while Jon Favreau and Dave Filloni previewed the first footage from the 2026 film The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Marvel Studios held an encore after their San Diego Comic Con performance with more looks at their future projects. Anthony Mackie talked Captain America: Brave New World, Kevin Feige shared the first set photo from The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, then welcomed Ryan Coogler and his cast to share the first look at Disney+’s Ironheart, releasing in 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again celebrated the cast prior to its debut in March 2025 on Disney+, along with a peek at new footage.

The cast of Agatha All Along then shared their coven’s bond, performing a new song “The Ballad of the Witches Road”. The series debuts on Disney+ on September 18th, 2024.

Disney Entertainment Television shared details about season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, debuting on Disney+ in 2025. Based on The Sea of Monsters, production work has already begun.

A victory lap occurred for the hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red with a performance from the cast.

Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour was also announced, a 2025 arena tour with cast and songs from both films. Tickets will go on sale next November.

David Blaine shared a look at his new National Geographic series David Blaine: Do Not Attempt. He then did a card trick with the entire Honda Center, as all presentation goers were given a pack of cards upon entry.

Disney Live Action then ended the night, starting with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan sharing the new name for their much-anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday, which hits theaters in 2025.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler were on hand to share the first teaser trailer for Snow White, premiering in theaters on March 21st, 2025.

Stitch took over the presentation to show off his new, live-action look before the film’s theatrical release in Summer 2025.

The cast of TRON: Ares came on stage to share a brief look at the film, along with the reveal that Nine Inch Nails will be doing music for the film.

The presentation came to a rousing finish as Mufasa: The Lion King was detailed, along with the debut of the film’s first trailer and a performance of a new song “Ngomso”.

