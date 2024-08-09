Official Trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King” Debuts at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

To cap off tonight’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new trailer for Mufasa debuted.

What’s Happening:

The king has returned.

A new official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. has just been released.

The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.

In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala).

Plus, Timon and Pumbaa are there to add their signature schtick.

As shown in the trailer, the film’s narrative will be told in flashbacks and introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub who later meets a sympathetic lion named Taka.

“The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

Check out a performance of some of the songs from the film by Lin Manuel Miranda and Lebo M in this video from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event below.

Mufasa: The Lion King stars: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka. Tiffany Boone as Sarabi Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki Preston Nyman as Zazu Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros. Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego John Kani as Rafiki Seth Rogen as Pumbaa Billy Eichner as Timon Donald Glover as Simba Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

stars: The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th.

hits theaters December 20th. For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page