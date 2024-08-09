Official Trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King” Debuts at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

To cap off tonight’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new trailer for Mufasa debuted.
- The king has returned.
- A new official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. has just been released.
- The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.
- In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala).
- Plus, Timon and Pumbaa are there to add their signature schtick.
- As shown in the trailer, the film’s narrative will be told in flashbacks and introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub who later meets a sympathetic lion named Taka.
- “The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”
- Check out a performance of some of the songs from the film by Lin Manuel Miranda and Lebo M in this video from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event below.
- Mufasa: The Lion King stars:
- Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka.
- Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
- Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki
- Preston Nyman as Zazu
- Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros.
- Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe
- Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi
- Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia
- Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego
- John Kani as Rafiki
- Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
- Billy Eichner as Timon
- Donald Glover as Simba
- Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala
- And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala
- The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
- Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th.
