Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”

Who’s been messing up everything? It was most definitely Agatha All Along – with a new trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ series just revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- After revealing a teaser trailer back in July, the full trailer for Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along has been released.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- A new poster for the series has also been released.
- The cast of Agatha All Along, including series star Kathyrn Hahn, appeared on stage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase to perform a musical number from the series.
- Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!
