Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”

Who’s been messing up everything? It was most definitely Agatha All Along – with a new trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ series just revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

After revealing a teaser trailer back in July, the full trailer for Marvel Agatha All Along has been released.

has been released. In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

A new poster for the series has also been released.

The cast of Agatha All Along, including series star Kathyrn Hahn, appeared on stage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase to perform a musical number from the series.

Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.

