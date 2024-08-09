Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails Scoring “TRON: Ares”

Get ready to return to the Grid, with the help of Nine Inch Nails, who will be providing the soundtrack to the upcoming TRON: Ares.
- Just revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails will be providing the musical accompaniment to the upcoming third TRON film, TRON: Ares.
- The announcement came as the film’s stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee and Evan Peters came out on stage to thunderous applause.
- Jeff Bridges of course returns as Kevin Flynn from the previous two TRON films.
- The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”
- It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.
- TRON: Ares will be released in 2025.
Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!