Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails Scoring “TRON: Ares”

Get ready to return to the Grid, with the help of Nine Inch Nails, who will be providing the soundtrack to the upcoming TRON: Ares.

What’s Happening:

Just revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event TRON film, TRON: Ares .

film, . The announcement came as the film’s stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee and Evan Peters came out on stage to thunderous applause.

Jeff Bridges of course returns as Kevin Flynn from the previous two TRON films.

Flynn is back. The one and only Jeff Bridges is on the #D23 stage to talk TRON: Ares 🥏 pic.twitter.com/GdNXn0RcBZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

The cast of TRON: Ares Greta Lee and Evan Peters join Jeff Bridges on the #D23 stage. pic.twitter.com/aNAgz5qPtt — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

TRON: Ares will be released in 2025.

Just announced on the #D23 Stage: TRON: Ares music will be brought to you by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of NIN 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A7yRLwslki — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

