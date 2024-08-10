First Look At New Series “David Blaine: Do Not Attempt” Shared At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Last night, David Blaine took to the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to reveal the trailer for his new National Geographic series.
What’s Happening:
- David Blaine: Do Not Attempt released its initial first look at the upcoming series at last night’s presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The illusionist is often known for partaking in daring stunts that “look like magic, but are real.”
- In his quest to find like minded individuals, the series will follow Blaine’s hunt to find extraordinary individuals around the world with thrilling talents passed down from generation to generation.
- As part of the announcement, Blaine came on stage to do a card trick with everyone in the Honda Center at once.
- David Blaine: Do Not Attempt will premiere on National Geographic in 2025.
