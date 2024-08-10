First Look At New Series “David Blaine: Do Not Attempt” Shared At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Last night, David Blaine took to the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to reveal the trailer for his new National Geographic series.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt released its initial first look at the upcoming series at last night's presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

released its initial first look at the upcoming series at last night’s presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The illusionist is often known for partaking in daring stunts that “look like magic, but are real.”

In his quest to find like minded individuals, the series will follow Blaine’s hunt to find extraordinary individuals around the world with thrilling talents passed down from generation to generation.

As part of the announcement, Blaine came on stage to do a card trick with everyone in the Honda Center at once.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt will premiere on National Geographic in 2025.

