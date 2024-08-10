D23 Announcement — “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 2 is in Production and Will Stream in 2025

During the ultimate Disney fan event, fans were treated to a plethora of updates and announcements regarding Disney movies, TV, theatre, and streaming, including the incredibly popular Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will hit streaming in 2025.

Season 2 will hit streaming in 2025. The hit series, which is an adaptation of the Rick Riordan novel series, premiered last December to rave reviews. The series explores the life of 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he comes into his powers. With the help of his friends, Percy has to prove that he didn’t steal Zeus’ lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus.

The series also stars Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

In addition to the new poster art seen above, Disney has released a teaser for the second season announcing the start of production. You can check that out below:

Read More: