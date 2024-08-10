Pixar Shares “Elio” Update, Reveals New Cast Member During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event revealed more about the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elio, but a further dig reveals more about the movie than just the addition of Zoë Saldaña to the cast.

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter shared more about the studio’s upcoming film, Elio, due out next summer.

due out next summer. The big reveal during the event was that Zoë Saldaña has been added to the cast, playing the role of Elio’s Aunt, Olga.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie “Elio,” the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Elio was originally slated for release in March of 2024, but was delayed for over a year, partially due to the many ongoing strikes in Hollywood at the time.

Elio was originally slated for release in March of 2024, but was delayed for over a year, partially due to the many ongoing strikes in Hollywood at the time. However, the official description shared when the original teaser was released said "Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio's mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character.

Now, the official description reads, "Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of Zoë Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, and Yonas Kibreab as the title character."

To synthesize the information, it seems as though the delay has also allowed for additional directors to come on board, which may have led to the reworking of the story, changing Olga from Elio's mom to Elio's aunt, now played by Zoë Saldaña.

Check out the original teaser for the film, shared below.

Elio releases in theaters June 13, 2025.