Video — Disney Announces New Stage Adapation of “The Greatest Showman” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Earlier this year, we reported that the hit 2017 movie musical starring Hugh Jackman inspired a new cirque show coming to the West End. Now, announced at D23, a new adaptation of the musical phenomenon is being developed.

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event The Greatest Showman is being developed by Disney Theatrical Group.

is being developed by Disney Theatrical Group. The musical film explores the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) as he uses his natural talent for promotion and showmanship to open the Barnum & Bailey circus. The movie features musical numbers, classic circus acts, and daring acrobatics.

The 20th Century Studios film also starred Zac Efron, Zendaya, Keala Settle, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson.

No details are available on when we can see this new adaptation come alive on stage, but Disney Theatrical Group is ready to “Rewrite the Stars” for this new production.

Check out DisneyD23’s X post and the full musical performance in celebration of the announcement below:

This is the moment you’ve waited for. 🎩✨ A stage adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is currently in development by Disney Theatrical Group.pic.twitter.com/hYh8tbr4FK — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 10, 2024

