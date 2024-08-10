Video — Disney Announces New Stage Adapation of “The Greatest Showman” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Earlier this year, we reported that the hit 2017 movie musical starring Hugh Jackman inspired a new cirque show coming to the West End. Now, announced at D23, a new adaptation of the musical phenomenon is being developed.
- Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney announced that a new stage adaptation of 2017’s The Greatest Showman is being developed by Disney Theatrical Group.
- The musical film explores the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) as he uses his natural talent for promotion and showmanship to open the Barnum & Bailey circus. The movie features musical numbers, classic circus acts, and daring acrobatics.
- The 20th Century Studios film also starred Zac Efron, Zendaya, Keala Settle, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson.
- No details are available on when we can see this new adaptation come alive on stage, but Disney Theatrical Group is ready to “Rewrite the Stars” for this new production.
