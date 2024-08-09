First Teaser for Live-Action Adaptation of “Snow White” Drops During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney invites you to return to the story that started it all, with the release of the first teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of Snow White.

What’s Happening:

A teaser for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s first full-length animated feature, Snow White , was released during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The teaser trailer features many reimagined scenes from the animated classic, including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Snow White performing “Whistle While You Work.”

We also get our first look at Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen, who asks the Magic Mirror “who is the fairest one of all?”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Experience Snow White, only in theaters March 21st, 2025.

