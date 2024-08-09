First Teaser for Live-Action Adaptation of “Snow White” Drops During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney invites you to return to the story that started it all, with the release of the first teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of Snow White.
What’s Happening:
- A teaser for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s first full-length animated feature, Snow White, was released during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.
- The teaser trailer features many reimagined scenes from the animated classic, including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Snow White performing “Whistle While You Work.”
- We also get our first look at Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen, who asks the Magic Mirror “who is the fairest one of all?”
- Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
- Experience Snow White, only in theaters March 21st, 2025.
Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!