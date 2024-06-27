“Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular” To Take Over London This Fall

Fans of The Greatest Showman will have more than enough to celebrate when Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular opens in London.

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is a brand new show created by Out of the Box Experiences and Simon Hammerstein (Usher's My Way Las Vegas Residency).

is a brand new show created by Out of the Box Experiences and Simon Hammerstein (Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency). Originally announced on June 12th, the new production is based on and inspired by the hit 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman. It is fully approved by both 20th Century Studios and Disney.

It is fully approved by both 20th Century Studios and Disney. Rehearsals for the show begin on the 5th of Augusts, with previews beginning in September. Opening night is scheduled for October. At this time there aren’t exact dates for the shows performances nor does the production have a venue. It is expected to be held at a midsize theatre in central London.

The creative team includes: Lead choreographer Jerry Reeve Costumer designers Susan Kulkarni and Martina Trottman Art director Mika Handley Performance director Bryn Harris Creative writer Bells Pendergast Choreographer Lukas Mcfarlane Musical supervision Chris Ma Music producer Richard Vanryne Light designer Adam Bassett (Woodroffe Bassett Design) Sound designer Luke Swaffield Circus consultant Jack Marsh Creative producer Andrea Moccia

Many songs from the movie will be featured in the new cirque production, however, a song list has not been confirmed at this time.

Many songs from the movie will be featured in the new cirque production, however, a song list has not been confirmed at this time.

