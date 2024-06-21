Theater Review: Disney Legend Jodi Benson Dazzles in Encore Performing Arts’ Production of “Hello, Dolly!”

Since Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! premiered in 1964, the shoes of Dolly Gallagher Levi have been filled by many legendary ladies. Originated by Carol Channing on Broadway, played by Barbra Streisand on screen, and revived by Bette Midler, the title character has been associated with countless household names over the course of the show’s six decades. With the show’s score enmeshed in Main Street, U.S.A.’s area music, plus Pixar’s WALL-E integrating the 20th Century Fox film into its robot love story, Hello, Dolly! has long felt at home within the Disney fandom. And so, having a Disney Legend fill Dolly Levi’s shoes doesn’t just feel inspired; it feels right. Jodi Benson, best known as the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, is Dolly Levi on June 21st and 22nd only at Orlando’s Dr. Philips Center.

A production of Encore Performing Arts, an all-volunteer Orlando-based group, Jodi Benson is joined by a talented ensemble of performers with stage credits that include Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, plus theme parks and cruise ships. While Jodi Benson is certainly the main draw, the caliber of talent surrounding her makes this a spectacular production from start to finish. I was fortunate enough to attend a dress rehearsal on June 20th ahead of the show’s opening night.

Fans of The Little Mermaid will hear splashes of Ariel as Jodi Benson sings some of the show’s standout songs, including “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and “Before the Parade Passes By.” But Dolly Levi doesn’t have much in common with Ariel, and Jodi Benson really transforms in this role. With a Yonkers accent and a mischievous meddlesome nature, seeing Jodi Benson in Hello, Dolly! serves as a reminder of her journey to voicing Ariel to begin with, which came through her theater work in shows like Smile. The role also taps into Benson’s vocal range in ways that “Part of Your World” doesn’t hit, with some big belting moments that brought the great Patti LuPone to mind.

While Jodi Benson is no stranger to performing at Disney events, including Walt Disney World’s Candlelight Processional, outside of a few on-screen cameos (Enchanted, the live-action version of The Little Mermaid), we rarely get to see her act. She makes the role of Dolly Levi her own, putting her own spin on some of the book’s funniest lines. This production borrows some of Gower Champion’s iconic choreography, and unlike Ariel, Jodi has no problems dancing her way through the songs. She also gets to delight in some hilarious moments of physical comedy that left the small dress rehearsal audience in stitches. But most importantly, Jodi Benson nails the heart of Dolly Levi’s second act. You feel the raw emotions of her conversations with her dearly departed husband, Ephraim, and Dolly’s monologue about her Bible takes on deeper resonance through Jodi Benson’s performance.

Production-wise, Encore has some impressive set pieces. The orchestra sits within a tiered platform that becomes the steps of the Harmonia Gardens, with scrims and projections allowing the space to become Vandergelder’s Hay & Feed and other locations. But most impressive are the slide-in set pieces that create Irene Molloy’s milliner shop, and a roll-on steam train.

The costume designs have a few fun nods to Jodi Benson’s iconic role as Ariel. Fans should look out for an ensemble member in a dress that cascades from purple to green during the dance contest, and Dolly Levi’s many costume changes also come in Ariel’s various shades. The Harmonia Gardens dress is the traditional red, modeled after the original Broadway production. But Jodi’s other dress colors feel specific to The Little Mermaid – green, teal, and pink.

Jodi Benson may be the headliner of Encore’s production of Hello, Dolly!, but there are plenty of scene-stealers that make this production feel extra special. Oakley Thacker is irresistible as Barnaby Tucker, bringing acrobatic artistry to the exuberant character’s physical comedy. Natalie Hightower and Adam Paul harmonize beautifully as Irene Molloy and Cornelius Hackl on “It Only Takes a Moment.” And Christopher Schmidt’s portrayal of Horace Vandergelder feels like a loving tribute to Walter Matthau with a bit more tenderness so the character has more depth. All around, it’s a wonderful local production with a legendary headliner.

Tickets for this exclusive performance are currently only available for the 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, June 22nd. Rush tickets will be available in person at the box office starting 2 hours before the show for $20 each, a limit of two per person. A portion of proceeds from Encore’s Hello, Dolly! will be donated to Give Kids the World.