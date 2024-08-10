Pixar Formally Announces New Disney+ Series Set In World of “Inside Out”

Though mentioned a few times since the arrival of Inside Out 2 in theaters earlier this year, Pixar Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter took to the D23 stage at the Honda Center last night to formally announce Dream Productions, a Disney+ set in the world of Inside Out.

What’s Happening:

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter was on stage at the Honda Center and officially announced a new Disney+ series, Dream Productions .

. While this was the official announcement for the new series, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of it. Docter himself has mentioned it in several high-profile interviews

However, during those interviews, it was a mere mention and no details were given at the time. Last night, we got a bit more about the new series.

comes an all-new Disney+ series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley’s growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore. To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. With differing visions on what makes Riley’s dreams successful, can the reluctant pair come together to create the next big tween-dream hit?

Directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series debuts on Disney+ in 2025.