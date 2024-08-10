Photos: Take A Look Around Inside Out HQ At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is the smash-hit of the summer, crushing box office records and becoming the most successful animated film of all time. So it comes as no surprise that there is a dedicated experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that invites guests into Headquarters to spend some time with our favorite emotions – new AND old.

The pavilion on the D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event show floor holds numerous photo spots where fans can get pictures alongside statues and statuettes of favorite characters. Plus, they can play interactive games as well, and even make their very own friendship bracelets!

The celebration of Inside Out 2 isn’t the only part of this particular corner of the Pixar Animation Studios universe, as last night also saw the official announcement of an Inside Out-based Disney+ series, Dream Productions, set to arrive in 2025.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters everywhere now, with a digital release set for later this month and a physical media release due in September.