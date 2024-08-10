Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Slithers Into Cast Of “Zootopia 2”

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans got their first idea of what to expect when we journey back to the world of Zootopia for the long awaited sequel of the film when it arrives in

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios gave everyone more information about their upcoming sequel, Zootopia 2 , arriving in theaters later next year.

arriving in theaters later next year. Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) took the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last night to share an exclusive tease for the crowd from the upcoming Zootopia 2.

She also shared that the new film showcases a part of Zootopia that will feature reptiles, like snakes, as indicated by the logo for the new Walt Disney Animation Studios film, as seen below.

And one of those snakes is a star of the film, named Gary, who is set to be voiced by the Academy Award winning actor, Ke Huy Quan.

The D23 exclusive tease showed Nick and Judy searching for Gary in Marsh Market where the semi-aquatic animals live. The Marsh was a host to plenty of animal hijinks including hippos getting tattoos, hippos riding waterslides, seals eating algae and even a sea lion who served as a plumber.

By all accounts, Gary will be a big part of Nick and Judy’s hot new case in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 film, where by the end the two were a crime fighting cop duo. The two still seem to be working together, with both Goodwin and Jason Bateman reprising their roles.

Zootopia 2 follows brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers, and is expected to arrive in theaters November 26th, 2025.