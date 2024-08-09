“Incredibles 3” Officially in the Works at Pixar

Where’s my supersuit? Pixar is ready for more Incredibles.

What’s Happening:

  • Sadly, beyond that reveal, little other info — such as returning cast, new cast, plot, or release date — was shared.
  • But, it was confirmed that Brad Bird would once again be returning to direct.
  • As you’ll recall, The Incredibles debuted in 2004 followed by Incredibles 2 in 2018
  • The franchise has since inspired such attractions as Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure and characters can be found at Disney Parks around the world.
  • In fact, just last week, it was revealed that Edna Mode would be the star of a new sweet shop coming to the Disney Destiny cruise ship.
