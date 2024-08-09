“Incredibles 3” Officially in the Works at Pixar

Where’s my supersuit? Pixar is ready for more Incredibles.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar is officially developing Incredibles 3.
- This news came as part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Sadly, beyond that reveal, little other info — such as returning cast, new cast, plot, or release date — was shared.
- But, it was confirmed that Brad Bird would once again be returning to direct.
- As you’ll recall, The Incredibles debuted in 2004 followed by Incredibles 2 in 2018
- The franchise has since inspired such attractions as Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure and characters can be found at Disney Parks around the world.
- In fact, just last week, it was revealed that Edna Mode would be the star of a new sweet shop coming to the Disney Destiny cruise ship.
