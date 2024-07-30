Disney Destiny to Include New “The Lion King” Restaurant, “The Incredibles” Sweet Shop, and More

Lots of exciting news is being revealed about the Disney Destiny from Disney Cruise Line. This includes themed areas from some of your favorite movies, such as The Lion King and The Incredibles.

What’s Happening:

Legendary cruise vacations are on the horizon for guests aboard the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s new heroes and villains-inspired ship.

Today, it was announced that the ship will be setting sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it debuts in late 2025.

The Disney Destiny will embrace the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their destinies.

A diverse range of Disney, Pixar and Marvel

As announced by the Disney Parks Blog, this will include a first-of-its-kind dining experience inspired by the music of The Lion King as well as a sweet shop themed to The Incredibles .

as well as a sweet shop themed to . Plus, even more new offerings coming to the Disney Destiny will be announced in the days ahead.

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King:

The songs and moments of The Lion King will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King.

will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King. This all-new dining experience is set in an savanna-inspired venue, which will bring unique depictions of animals and nature to life through lighting and special effects.

Additionally, the window-lined back wall will transform from stunning sunrises to enchanting sunsets throughout the meal.

As guests dine, an ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage in the center of the restaurant — complete with tiered risers that evoke African drums — as they present a musical journey through the film’s soundtrack.

Performances will include productions of “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” as well as a mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared” — which further highlights the ships “heroes vs. villains” theming.

Of course, a unique menu will also be served.

Edna Á La Mode Sweets:

Elsewhere on the ship, guests will find Edna Á La Mode Sweets.

This is where the famed fashion designer from The Incredibles will be creating a one-of-a-kind confectionary treats — as opposed to the hero fashions she’s usually crafting.

will be creating a one-of-a-kind confectionary treats — as opposed to the hero fashions she’s usually crafting. Inspired by the Auntie Edna short film, Edna’s lab of modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms meant to entertain Jack-Jack.

short film, Edna’s lab of modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms meant to entertain Jack-Jack. The results will include handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies and specialty treats.

Guests can also take photos with sculptures of both Edna and Jack-Jack.

Café Megara and Café Merida:

Two casual walk-up cafes will also be offered just off the Grand Hall, serving coffee, tea, specialty beverages, and snacks.

The first isCafé Megara, named for the heroine in Hercules .

. This location will pay homage to the film’s ancient world of Greek gods and legendary heroes. The space will feature the lightning bolts and clouds of Mount Olympus, vases featuring the Muses, and nods to Pegasus.

Meanwhile, Café Merida (inspired by Brave) will include a Celtic-centered design, with special touches such as a tapestry hung from a mounted bow, glowing lights that pay tribute to the will-o’-the-wisps, and more.

What They're Saying:

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains. From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation.”