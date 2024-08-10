Video: Rita Ora Announces “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney held its first ever showcase at Honda Center last night for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. During the entertainment extravaganza, Disney announced and shared new details about several projects including a brand new tour for the hit Disney Channel movies.
What’s Happening:
- The worlds of the Descendants and Zombies series will collide in a new concert tour next summer.
- The Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, announced at D23’s Entertainment Showcase on August 9th, will see the stars of the mega-hit franchises hit the road next summer for a musical arena spectacle.
- Rita Ora, who stars in Descendants: The Rise of Red, introduced a musical performance at the event followed by the tour announcement.
- The immersive and interactive experience will celebrate the high-energy music from both franchises.
- Several cast members have already been confirmed including:
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Kylie Cantrall
- Malia Baker
- Dara Reneé
- Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires
- Freya Skye
- Malachi Barton
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- More announcements around casting will be confirmed soon.
- Tickets for the concert event will go on sale this November. You can find more information by visiting www.descendantszombiestour.com.
- Check out a video of the announcement and performance below:
