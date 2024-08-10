Video: Rita Ora Announces “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney held its first ever showcase at Honda Center last night for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. During the entertainment extravaganza, Disney announced and shared new details about several projects including a brand new tour for the hit Disney Channel movies.

The worlds of the Descendants and Zombies series will collide in a new concert tour next summer.

The Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, announced at D23's Entertainment Showcase on August 9th, will see the stars of the mega-hit franchises hit the road next summer for a musical arena spectacle.

Rita Ora, who stars in Descendants: The Rise of Red , introduced a musical performance at the event followed by the tour announcement.

, introduced a musical performance at the event followed by the tour announcement. The immersive and interactive experience will celebrate the high-energy music from both franchises.

Several cast members have already been confirmed including: Descendants: The Rise of Red Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker Dara Reneé Zombies 4 : Dawn of the Vampires Freya Skye Malachi Barton

More announcements around casting will be confirmed soon.

Tickets for the concert event will go on sale this November. You can find more information by visiting www.descendantszombiestour.com

Check out a video of the announcement and performance below:

