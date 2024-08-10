Video: Check Out Lucasfilm’s Experience ILM StageCraft Presentation from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Lucasfilm, which brought us the Star Wars universe, has always used cutting edge technology to bring the fantasy world to life. At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the film studio hosted a series of panels showcasing one of these incredible technological tools.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the Experience ILM StageCraft panel at Lucasfilm LTD’s D23 activation.
- The approximately 30 minute long presentation highlights the LED backdrop technology the film studio has used to bring the worlds of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and more to life.
- Additionally, attendees will get a chance to hear from luminary Doug Chiang and some of the creative team from Legacy Effects to get a deeper behind the scenes look.
- The showcase happens four times daily during the weekend at 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, and 4PM.
- Check out our full video of the experience below:
