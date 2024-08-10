Video: Check Out Lucasfilm’s Experience ILM StageCraft Presentation from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Lucasfilm, which brought us the Star Wars universe, has always used cutting edge technology to bring the fantasy world to life. At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the film studio hosted a series of panels showcasing one of these incredible technological tools.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the Experience ILM StageCraft panel at Lucasfilm LTD’s D23 activation.

The approximately 30 minute long presentation highlights the LED backdrop technology the film studio has used to bring the worlds of The Mandalorian , Ahsoka and more to life.

and more to life. Additionally, attendees will get a chance to hear from luminary Doug Chiang and some of the creative team from Legacy Effects to get a deeper behind the scenes look.

The showcase happens four times daily during the weekend at 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, and 4PM.

Check out our full video of the experience below:

