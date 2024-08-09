“Monster Jam” Project from Disney and Dwayne Johnson In The Works

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney and The Rock are teaming up for a new project based on an iconic motorsport event.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Dwayne Johnson are working on a live-action “experience” called Monster Jam.
  • The project is inspired by the popular monster truck events, which have been performing to packed arenas of fans for more than 30 years.
  • This reveal was made during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • Of course, Johnson was also there to promote Moana 2, in which he’ll reprise his role as Maui (he’s also appearing in the live-action adaptation of Moana that’s in the works as well).
  • At this time, little is known about Monster Jam.
  • However, as Deadline reports, Johnson told fans at D23, “We got an opportunity here that we could create something that is immersive and cool and fun, and also a live-action experience for our families all around the world, from the POV of these incredible, iconic monster trucks and their very eccentric and crazy drivers.
  • He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, Monster Jam is gonna be a heck of a ride.”
  • For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank