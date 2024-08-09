“Monster Jam” Project from Disney and Dwayne Johnson In The Works

Disney and The Rock are teaming up for a new project based on an iconic motorsport event.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Dwayne Johnson are working on a live-action “experience” called Monster Jam.
- The project is inspired by the popular monster truck events, which have been performing to packed arenas of fans for more than 30 years.
- This reveal was made during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Of course, Johnson was also there to promote Moana 2, in which he’ll reprise his role as Maui (he’s also appearing in the live-action adaptation of Moana that’s in the works as well).
- At this time, little is known about Monster Jam.
- However, as Deadline reports, Johnson told fans at D23, “We got an opportunity here that we could create something that is immersive and cool and fun, and also a live-action experience for our families all around the world, from the POV of these incredible, iconic monster trucks and their very eccentric and crazy drivers.
- He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, Monster Jam is gonna be a heck of a ride.”
