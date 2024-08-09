Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to Swap Bodies Again in “Freakier Friday”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are up to some more body swapping shenanigans, with the title for the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday just revealed.

Curtis and Lohan showed up on stage during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Freaky Friday sequel.

sequel. As many could have guessed, the film will be titled Freakier Friday .

. Talking to the crowd of Disney fans, Curtis noted that the film only came to fruition because of “your love for the movie.”

Additionally, some still shots from the production of the film were shown to attendees.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan enter the stage at #D23 to talk about their new film, #FreakierFriday. pic.twitter.com/gNQ5iyPWT9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jordan E. Cooper.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freakier Friday is due out in theaters sometime next year.

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!