Filmed On Stage Version of “Frozen” Musical to Stream on Disney+

A filmed version of a popular Disney musical stage show is coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

As part of tonight’s all-encompassing Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Frozen would be getting a streaming release.

would be getting a streaming release. This filmed version of the production stars Samantha Barks as Elsa.

Barks also currently performs in the West End production of the show (although the run is set to close next month).

Frozen will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2025.

will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2025. The announcement came during a special presentation that also featured a medley of Disney on Broadway hits, including some from Frozen, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which you can see in the video below.

