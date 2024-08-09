Filmed On Stage Version of “Frozen” Musical to Stream on Disney+

A filmed version of a popular Disney musical stage show is coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- As part of tonight’s all-encompassing Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was announced that the stage musical version of Frozen would be getting a streaming release.
- This filmed version of the production stars Samantha Barks as Elsa.
- Barks also currently performs in the West End production of the show (although the run is set to close next month).
- Frozen will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2025.
- The announcement came during a special presentation that also featured a medley of Disney on Broadway hits, including some from Frozen, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which you can see in the video below.
- For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now