Filmed On Stage Version of “Frozen” Musical to Stream on Disney+

A filmed version of a popular Disney musical stage show is coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of tonight’s all-encompassing Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was announced that the stage musical version of Frozen would be getting a streaming release.
  • This filmed version of the production stars Samantha Barks as Elsa.
  • Barks also currently performs in the West End production of the show (although the run is set to close next month).
  • Frozen will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2025.
  • The announcement came during a special presentation that also featured a medley of Disney on Broadway hits, including some from Frozen, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which you can see in the video below.

