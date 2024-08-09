“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Trailer, Key Art and Premiere Date Revealed

The first trailer for the long in-development Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, was just shared at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- Series star Jude Law appeared on stage at D23’s Disney Entertainment Showcase to premiere the first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
- The trailer and key art introduces the curious protagonists: Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and their motley crew: the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder. The cast also includes Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon.
- The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.
- Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
- The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes December 3rd, 2024 on Disney+.
Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!
