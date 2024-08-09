“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Trailer, Key Art and Premiere Date Revealed

The first trailer for the long in-development Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, was just shared at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Series star Jude Law appeared on stage at D23’s Disney Entertainment Showcase to premiere the first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew .

. The trailer and key art introduces the curious protagonists: Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and their motley crew: the mysterious and enigmatic Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and the droid SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), the decrepit first mate of the Onyx Cinder. The cast also includes Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon.

The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as the kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy and have to find their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies along the way.

Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Disney+

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase!