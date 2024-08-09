First Look at Stitch in Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Revealed, Film Set for Summer 2025

Disney has revealed a first look at Stitch as he’ll appear in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

What’s Happening:

  • Everyone’s favorite troublemaking blue alien is ready for another shot at the big screen.
  • Today, as part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney shared a first look at Experiment 626 in the upcoming live-action film.

  • In typical Stitch fashion, he also crashed the Honda Center during the presentation for the announcement.

  • While an exact release date was not announced, Lilo & Stitch will hit theatres in Summer 2025.
  • This version of the film was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin.
  • Lilo & Stitch stars:
    • Maia Kealoha
    • Sydney Elizebeth Agudong
    • Billy Magnussen
    • Tia Carrere
    • Chris Sanders
    • Courtney B. Vance
    • Zach Galifianakis,
