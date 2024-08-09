First Look at Stitch in Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Revealed, Film Set for Summer 2025

Disney has revealed a first look at Stitch as he’ll appear in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

What’s Happening:

Everyone’s favorite troublemaking blue alien is ready for another shot at the big screen.

Today, as part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025! pic.twitter.com/82KFLEFL5E — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

In typical Stitch fashion, he also crashed the Honda Center during the presentation for the announcement.