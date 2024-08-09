First Look at Stitch in Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Revealed, Film Set for Summer 2025

Disney has revealed a first look at Stitch as he’ll appear in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch film.
What’s Happening:
- Everyone’s favorite troublemaking blue alien is ready for another shot at the big screen.
- Today, as part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney shared a first look at Experiment 626 in the upcoming live-action film.
- In typical Stitch fashion, he also crashed the Honda Center during the presentation for the announcement.
- While an exact release date was not announced, Lilo & Stitch will hit theatres in Summer 2025.
- This version of the film was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin.
- Lilo & Stitch stars:
- Maia Kealoha
- Sydney Elizebeth Agudong
- Billy Magnussen
- Tia Carrere
- Chris Sanders
- Courtney B. Vance
- Zach Galifianakis,
- For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.