First Look at Christmas Decorations Coming to World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Michael Moriarty shared on his Instagram page a first look at concept art for World of Frozen’s Christmas decorations.

What's Happening:

Check out the concept art for World of Frozen with beautiful Christmas decorations.

You can see Anna and Elsa in their holiday outfits, along with Olaf in his winter hat.

Behind them you can see Arendelle all decorated and ready for Christmas.

In the second piece of concept art, you can see a closer look at the decorations.

You'll see garland, wreaths on the door, and Christmas trees covered in candles.

“A Disney Christmas” will take place at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort from mid-November through January 1, 2025.

