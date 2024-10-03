Songs From Episode Four of Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” Now Available

More music is now available from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along.

What’s Happening:

Fans can listen to more music from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along .

. Music from Episode 4, featuring “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Lorna Wu Version)” and “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Cover Version), is now available on Spotify

New episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along are available on Disney+

About Agatha All Along:

, Agatha Harkness experiences a significant loss of power after a mysterious goth teenager helps her be free from a distorted spell. Her curiosity is ignited when he begs her to guide him along the Witches’ Road, a journey filled with challenges that promises to reward a witch's lost abilities if they endure.

United, Agatha, and this enigmatic teen assemble a desperate coven and embark on the treacherous descent down The Road.

Cast:

Kathryn Hahn

Joe Locke

Sasheer Zamata,

Ali Ahn

Maria Dizzia

Paul Adelstein

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Okwui Okpokwasili

Debra Jo Rupp

Patti LuPone

Aubrey Plaza

