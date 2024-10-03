Songs From Episode Four of Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” Now Available

More music is now available from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can listen to more music from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along.
- Music from Episode 4, featuring “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Lorna Wu Version)” and “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Cover Version), is now available on Spotify or wherever you stream music.
- New episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along are available on Disney+ Wednesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.
About Agatha All Along:
- In Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness experiences a significant loss of power after a mysterious goth teenager helps her be free from a distorted spell.
- Her curiosity is ignited when he begs her to guide him along the Witches’ Road, a journey filled with challenges that promises to reward a witch's lost abilities if they endure.
- United, Agatha, and this enigmatic teen assemble a desperate coven and embark on the treacherous descent down The Road.
Cast:
- Kathryn Hahn
- Joe Locke
- Sasheer Zamata,
- Ali Ahn
- Maria Dizzia
- Paul Adelstein
- Miles Gutierrez-Riley
- Okwui Okpokwasili
- Debra Jo Rupp
- Patti LuPone
- Aubrey Plaza
