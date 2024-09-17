Photos: “Agatha All Along” Stars Stun on the Purple Carpet at World Premiere

The WandaVision spinoff held its world premiere in Los Angeles, and the star-studded cast embraced their dark side on the purple carpet.

Agatha is Almost Here:

Ahead of Agatha All Along's Wednesday 2-episode premiere, the stars of the upcoming Marvel

The new series, which stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, follows the WandaVision antagonist who is under a mysterious spell. After a character called Teen (Joe Locke) breaks her illusion, he begs her to take him down the infamous Witches' Road. The pair, along with some other witches, will come together to travel down the dangerous path, which, if survived, promises to provide the witches with everything they've been missing.

Embracing the darkness of Ms. Harkness, the cast all sported witch-tastic looks as they made their way down the carpet.

Stars Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and more were in attendance to celebrate the magical Marvel series.

Reviews began pouring in this morning, stating the series, while debuts with a slow start, is another spell-binding journey into the MCU. Many reviews highlight the incredible casting. We cannot wait to journey down Witches’ Road.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere tonight at 12AM ET/ 9PM PT.

