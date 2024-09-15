Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Return to Provide New Music for “Agatha All Along”

After penning the earworm that is “Agatha All Along” for WandaVision, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have returned to provide more music for the appropriately named follow-up series, Agatha All Along.
- Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are perhaps best known for their work writing the songs for Frozen and Frozen 2.
- In a newly released featurette, Jac Schaeffer, the writer/director of both series states that they really knew Agatha would be a special character when they first heard “Agatha All Along” during the creation of WandaVision.
- As you may recall, the song took the world by storm and became a true sensation.
- The Lopezes were told that they had to say yes to this special job (which ended up being the new series) before they could find out what it is.
- Just like WandaVision, Agatha All Along will have plenty of musical elements, thanks to the returning Lopezes.
- One song that has already been teased (at D23) was “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” – the backbone to this clever, mysterious and joyful journey
- Watch the full featurette for yourself below.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- In addition to Hahn, the series also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
