Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Return to Provide New Music for “Agatha All Along”

After penning the earworm that is “Agatha All Along” for WandaVision, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have returned to provide more music for the appropriately named follow-up series, Agatha All Along.

What’s Happening:

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are perhaps best known for their work writing the songs for Frozen and Frozen 2 .

In a newly released featurette, Jac Schaeffer, the writer/director of both series states that they really knew Agatha would be a special character when they first heard "Agatha All Along" during the creation of WandaVision.

. As you may recall, the song took the world by storm and became a true sensation.

The Lopezes were told that they had to say yes to this special job (which ended up being the new series) before they could find out what it is.

Just like WandaVision , Agatha All Along will have plenty of musical elements, thanks to the returning Lopezes.

Watch the full featurette for yourself below.

, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… In addition to Hahn, the series also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+