Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Agatha All Along”

Last night, the upcoming Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along held its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre. Alongside the screening came the lifting of the social embargo, allowing those who have caught a glimpse of the show to share their initial reactions on social media.

Starting with our own take:

It's become a cliché, but Marvel's #AgathaAllAlong is truly unlike anything we've seen in the MCU to this point. Kathryn Hahn brilliantly leads an incredible cast in this bold venture into horror-comedy. #WandaVision fans and #MarvelComics fans alike will be very happy! pic.twitter.com/g7vcnh1n2F — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 17, 2024

The series seems to be a loving ode to pop culture’s best witches, while also serving up a thrilling tale.

Marvel Studios casts another successful spell with #AgathaAllAlong. Kathryn Hahn lights up this corner of the MCU, and her chemistry with Aubrey Plaza is magical! Joe Locke and the Coven ensemble are captivating, and the show is a fantastic tribute to witches throughout pop… pic.twitter.com/mJqqNy0PgP — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 17, 2024

The first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong strikes a balance between having fun doing its own thing and using witchcraft & the occult as a vehicle to haunt. The needle drops are fitting, and the original songs are perfect for a Halloween playlist. Can’t wait to see the rest of it. pic.twitter.com/k78yZVFILH — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) September 17, 2024

Some shared the series’ slow build-up, but claimed the pay off was worth it for a great cast and intriguing mystery.

#AgathaAllAlong takes some time until it starts to work but once it does it’s nonstop fun and wickedness. The cast is fantastic, love all the mystery and the spooky elements that make this the perfect watch for the Halloween season. pic.twitter.com/iTXlq7amvQ — Ricardo (@ricardoTHH) September 17, 2024

Many highlighted how the series is able to work as a natural sequel to Wandavision, yet remain completely individualized through its own strong identity (aided by Jac Schaeffer’s deft hand).

I’ve seen 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong!



It’s fresh, creepy & SO much fun. The cast is having a blast & their excitement is infectious.



The show has mystery, adventure & delicious intrigue. Give Jac Schaeffer the keys to her own corner of the #MCU.#Marvel #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/r10KnrB9NI — POC Culture (@POCculture) September 17, 2024

After four eps of #AgathaAllAlong, it's clear this #WandaVision spin-off keeps the mystery alive casting a new BEWITCHING spell. Kathryn Hahn is PERFECTION, embracing every wicked moment. The musical elements don’t just enhance—they ENCHANT. This is the MAGIC the #MCU needs. pic.twitter.com/ta9APo0ro4 — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) September 17, 2024

The first 4 #AgathaAllAlong eps are a strong sequel to WANDAVISION as they have their own identity.



The songs are great. Kathryn Hahn & Aubrey Plaza's dynamic is electric. Debra Jo Rupp brings the laughs, but this is the scariest MCU project to date.



Weekly theories are back! pic.twitter.com/VLG2ArctCF — Ryan Cortero (@ryan_reflects) September 17, 2024

Overall, the show seems to be a hit in its ability to pull from the comics, relish in the frights, and embrace the television medium.

#AgathaAllAlong is a crazy, wicked, fun, mystery filled journey that also has some actually terrifying scares. Wasn't too excited, but became a total fan after watching. Compared to tother Disney+ shows, It actually feels like TV in both writing and pacing. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/AEJLO4RmrP — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) September 17, 2024

Must be the season of the witch, baby! #AgathaAllAlong is the perfect continuation of Westview and everything my witchy soul needed. A perfect blend of Marvel lore for the witchy season and I cannot wait to see the rest of the series!



I, too, want to go down to the Witches Road pic.twitter.com/IrLtWI8JDm — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 17, 2024

#AgathaAllAlong is WICKEDLY FUN! A witchy spin-off that casts its own spell. Kathryn Hahn is delightfully mischievous, Joe Locke is a blast to watch, and the coven’s chemistry will leave you BEWITCHED. A perfect Marvel series for the Halloween season, bound to leave you HEXED! pic.twitter.com/koVDToKUZv — Anthony Gagliardi • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) September 17, 2024

Agatha All Along’s two-episode premiere debuts September 18th on Disney+.

