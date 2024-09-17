Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Agatha All Along”

Last night, the upcoming Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along held its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre. Alongside the screening came the lifting of the social embargo, allowing those who have caught a glimpse of the show to share their initial reactions on social media.
Starting with our own take:
The series seems to be a loving ode to pop culture’s best witches, while also serving up a thrilling tale.
Some shared the series’ slow build-up, but claimed the pay off was worth it for a great cast and intriguing mystery.
Many highlighted how the series is able to work as a natural sequel to Wandavision, yet remain completely individualized through its own strong identity (aided by Jac Schaeffer’s deft hand).
Overall, the show seems to be a hit in its ability to pull from the comics, relish in the frights, and embrace the television medium.
Agatha All Along’s two-episode premiere debuts September 18th on Disney+.
