Disney+ Hosts “Agatha All Along” Screening Event at London’s Stone Nest

at London’s Stone Nest today. Stars Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke, and head writer/director/executive producer Jac Schaeffer were on hand to greet guests at The Witches Road-themed, immersive event that included a tarot reader and cosplayers mingling with the guests and celebrities.

, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… In addition to Hahn and Locke, the series also stars Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.