“Agatha All Along” Billboard Magically Appears at Disney Springs

The WandaVision sequel releases next week! Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district can now check out a brand new display for the series.

The Witches Are Almost Here:

Guests visiting Disney Springs Agatha All Along .

Located near the AMC on the west side of the shopping district, the billboard showcases the main six witches walking down a dark forest path, presumably Witches’ Road.

With an allstar cast including Kathryn Hahn returning to the titular role, viewers will see Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke and more in this sorcery-filled series.

In addition to magic, Agatha All Along will showcase original songs written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In the new series, Agatha finds herself without her powers living a normal life until she is broken free from a spell distorting her reality. The witch will team up with a makeshift coven to set off down Witches' Road, which, if survived, will provide them with everything they are missing.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere on September 18th at 6PM PT exclusively on Disney+

