“Agatha All Along” Billboard Magically Appears at Disney Springs

The WandaVision sequel releases next week! Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district can now check out a brand new display for the series.
The Witches Are Almost Here:
- Guests visiting Disney Springs can now find a new billboard advertising the upcoming release of Agatha All Along.
- Located near the AMC on the west side of the shopping district, the billboard showcases the main six witches walking down a dark forest path, presumably Witches’ Road.
- With an allstar cast including Kathryn Hahn returning to the titular role, viewers will see Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke and more in this sorcery-filled series.
- In addition to magic, Agatha All Along will showcase original songs written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
- In the new series, Agatha finds herself without her powers living a normal life until she is broken free from a spell distorting her reality. The witch will team up with a makeshift coven to set off down Witches’ Road, which, if survived, will provide them with everything they are missing.
- The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere on September 18th at 6PM PT exclusively on Disney+.
