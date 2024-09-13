New Disney+ Subscriber Perks Offer the Chance to Win a Disney Cruise, Early Access to “Agatha All Along” Merchandise, and More

An exciting new collection of perks just for Disney+ subscribers has just dropped.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ sent out an email to subscribers with a new list of perks available exclusively to them.

From the chance to win a Disney Cruise, to free gifts and exclusive early access merchandise, there’s something for everyone!

Chance to Sail to Disney Lookout Cay: Enter daily for a chance to visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point aboard a Disney cruise for a party up to 4. Discover the beauty and culture of The Bahamas when you enter for a chance to visit the newest island retreat from Disney Cruise Line

Free bundle of 36 Marvel digital comics: Delve into Marvel Unlimited's most magical and mysterious stories featuring Spider-Man, Deadpool, Scarlet Witch, Blade

Claim your free Aladdin in-game gift: Claim a free Aladdin emoji to play in Disney Emoji Blitz! Redeem this iconic emoji now to blitz your way through a special Aladdin in-game event that starts on September 26th. Be on the lookout for more free emoji drops, coming soon!

Save 15% on Funko: Discover must-have merchandise and products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars

Receive 15% off Loungefly products and enjoy merchandise and products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series. Use code LOUNGEFLYPERKS15 at checkout to claim your offer.

Unlock an exclusive Nix cosmetic: Stand out with this free, exclusive in-game item that adds a stunning, luminous tail accessory to your character's companion, Nix, when you play the Star Wars Outlaws game.

"Agatha All Along" early access merchandise: Get early access to merchandise from Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, available at DisneyStore.com, beginning September 18th.

Get early access to merchandise from Marvel Television's , available at DisneyStore.com, beginning September 18th. Disney+ subscribers can access all of these perks for themselves at this link