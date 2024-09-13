New Disney+ Subscriber Perks Offer the Chance to Win a Disney Cruise, Early Access to “Agatha All Along” Merchandise, and More

An exciting new collection of perks just for Disney+ subscribers has just dropped.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ sent out an email to subscribers with a new list of perks available exclusively to them.
- From the chance to win a Disney Cruise, to free gifts and exclusive early access merchandise, there’s something for everyone!
- Chance to Sail to Disney Lookout Cay: Enter daily for a chance to visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point aboard a Disney cruise for a party up to 4. Discover the beauty and culture of The Bahamas when you enter for a chance to visit the newest island retreat from Disney Cruise Line.
- Free bundle of 36 Marvel digital comics: Delve into Marvel Unlimited’s most magical and mysterious stories featuring Spider-Man, Deadpool, Scarlet Witch, Blade and more with this exclusive bundle.
- Claim your free Aladdin in-game gift: Claim a free Aladdin emoji to play in Disney Emoji Blitz! Redeem this iconic emoji now to blitz your way through a special Aladdin in-game event that starts on September 26th. Be on the lookout for more free emoji drops, coming soon!
- Save 15% on Funko: Discover must-have merchandise and products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series with 15% off Funko products. Use code FUNKOPERKS15 at checkout to claim your offer.
- Save 15% on Loungefly: Receive 15% off Loungefly products and enjoy merchandise and products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series. Use code LOUNGEFLYPERKS15 at checkout to claim your offer.
- Unlock an exclusive Nix cosmetic: Stand out with this free, exclusive in-game item that adds a stunning, luminous tail accessory to your character’s companion, Nix, when you play the Star Wars Outlaws game.
- “Agatha All Along early” access merchandise: Get early access to merchandise from Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, available at DisneyStore.com, beginning September 18th.
- Disney+ subscribers can access all of these perks for themselves at this link.
