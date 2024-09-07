Agatha Harkness Gathers Her Coven in New Clip from “Agatha All Along”

Agatha Harkness prepares to gather her coven in the first full clip released from the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along.
What’s Happening:
- In this newly released clip from the upcoming Marvel Television series, Agatha All Along, Agatha (Kathyrn Hahn) begins the process of bringing together her coven.
- Joined by Joe Locke’s mysterious “teen” character, one by one we’re introduced to the witches that will become a part of Agatha’s coven.
- They include Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver and Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu.
- Watch the clip for yourself below.
- You can learn more about the witches of Agatha All Along in a recently released featurette.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now