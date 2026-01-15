Kathleen Kennedy Stepping Down as Lucasfilm President, Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan Taking Over

Kennedy became president of the company when it was sold to Disney in 2012.

In a move that has been long-rumored and long-reported by various entertainment industry insiders, current Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down from her position at the top of the Disney-owned company. More details below.

What's happening:

Effective this week, Kathleen Kennedy will be stepping down as the president of Lucasfilm, with current Chief Executive Officer Dave Filoni and President & General Manager of Lucasfilm Business Lynwen Brennan taking her place.

Kennedy was hand-selected by George Lucas to run the company he founded, after selling Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company in October of 2012.

During Kennedy's tenure, the Star Wars sequel trilogy was released to the big screen, along with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Numerous projects for Disney+ were also created by Lucasfilm during this time, in both live-action and animation, including The Mandalorian and its spinoffs, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and the short-lived Willow sequel series. The next theatrical Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters this May. Kennedy will remain as an active producer on that film and Star Wars: Starfighter, which arrives next year.

Prior to her time running Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy worked as a Hollywood producer on such films as Jurassic Park, Twister, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Poltergeist, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and the Indiana Jones franchise.

As the new co-presidents of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni will remain in charge of the company's creative end while Lynwen Brennan manages the business side. They will both report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Kennedy is expected to pursue other projects outside of Lucasfilm as well.

What They're Saying:

Dave Filoni: "My love of storytelling was shaped by the films of Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas. I never dreamed I would be privileged to learn the craft of filmmaking from both of them. From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in Star Wars storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen. I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you."

"My love of storytelling was shaped by the films of Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas. I never dreamed I would be privileged to learn the craft of filmmaking from both of them. From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in Star Wars storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen. I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you." Lynwen Brennan:

Lynwen Brennan:

"Lucasfilm has played such a meaningful part in my life. It's a community of inspiring storytellers with a rebel spirit like no other, and I am honored to join Dave Filoni in leading us forward. I have been so fortunate to learn from George Lucas, Kathy Kennedy and Alan Bergman and have unwavering faith in Dave's creative vision for the next chapter in this storied studio's legacy." Disney CEO Bob Iger:

Disney CEO Bob Iger:

