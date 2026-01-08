New Image from "The Mandalorian & Grogu" Sees Din Djarin and Grogu Blast Onto the Big Screen

Get a new look at the long-awaited big screen debut of the popular duo.

A new image has been shared from The Mandalorian & Grogu – the much anticipated return of the Star Wars galaxy to the big screen.

What's Happening:

The story of Din Djarin and Grogu continues as the pair move from Disney+ to the big screen for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

As part of their 2026 movie preview, USA Today has shared a brand-new image from the film, which sees the duo aboard what appears to be some sort of spaceship.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

The film will see Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

A trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu was released back in September, and our own Star Wars afficionado Mike Celestino expertly broke down every single shot.

