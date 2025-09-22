From the Galactic Starcruiser to a Mantellian Savrip: Breaking Down the First Trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

This is the way, indeed.

This morning, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for its upcoming big-screen adventure The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is hitting theaters next spring. Below I’ve broken down the trailer shot-by-shot to see what details I can find.

Shot 1: A Razor Crest model ship (ST-70 class assault ship) flies into frame and soars over a coastline. Obviously Din Djarin’s Razor Crest was destroyed in The Mandalorian season 2 episode “The Tragedy," but it seems as though he’s managed to procure a new one. The planet is not identified on-screen, but the beachy landscape and structures on the cliff look an awful lot like the New Republic Adelphi Outpost we’ve seen in The Mandalorian previously.

Shot 2: Grogu peers through a scope while he and Din (played by Pedro Pascal / Brendan Wayne / Lateef Crowder) look over a dune, apparently also on Adelphi. Grogu murmurs something baby-like.

Shot 3: The trailer wants us to think this is Grogu’s POV, but I’m not so sure. This looks like someone’s view through a pair of macrobinoculars, not through a monocular scope. And I don’t know if I believe this is Adelphi base we’re looking at (perhaps being occupied by the Imperial remnant), but my guess is that it’s a different location from another part of the movie. Stormtroopers hang around a large structure and a speeder.

Shot 4: An Anzellan (maybe Babu Frik from Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, maybe one of the other unnamed Anzellans from The Mandalorian) leads Grogu through a sewer. The location is unidentified.

Shot 5: New Republic Colonel Ward (played by Sigourney Weaver from Alien and Ghostbusters) sits at a booth and looks up from her datapad as someone approaches, probably Din Djarin. My guess is that this is Adelphi base, as it appears to be structurally similar to what we’ve seen on the show.

Shot 6: Grogu pops up in the booth opposite Ward. We see that there is a bowl of snacks in the middle of the table.

Shot 7: Now Mando has taken the seat next to Grogu, and we get a better look at the background, further establishing this as Adelphi base. The Rebel Alliance / New Republic insignia hangs on a flag over a table with some rangers congregating.

Shot 8: Grogu uses the Force to pull the bowl of snacks toward him.

Shot 9: Angle on Din of the same.

Shot 10: Angle on Ward as she reaches out and stops the bowl from moving, without looking away from Din. Then she glares at Grogu. We get a better look at the Adelphi base bar in the background.

Shot 11: Ward drags the bowl back toward her, and Grogu slumps back in his seat, making a disappointed sound.

Title Card: The Lucasfilm logo.

Shot 12: Nighttime on an urban planet. We see reflections of neon lights and signs in a puddle on the ground. One of the signs reads “SPICE" (basically the Star Wars equivalent of drugs) in Aurebesh. The one next to it reads “THE DEN." A boot steps into frame and into the puddle, disturbing the water as its owner walks away from the camera. Before the foot steps in, another neon sign reads “Halcyon: See the Galaxy" in Aurebesh, referencing the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

Shot 13: We’re in a seedy bar, presumably on the same planet. Din Djarin kicks an opponent toward the camera. The bar is otherwise empty except for one other patron who hides behind a pillar in the background.

Shot 14: In the following shot, the recipient of Din’s kick goes flying into a wall full of drinks, shattering the glass shelves.

Shot 15: Still in the bar, Grogu jumps onto Mando’s shoulder. Odd-looking light fixtures or cages hang all around, while a patron of the Iktotchi species stands in the background. Iktotchi first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and is most famously represented by Jedi Master Saesee Tiin.

Shot 16: This is the shot that excited me the most in the trailer– it’s an Amani bounty hunter hisses while stalking its prey through some neck-deep water. You may recall another Amani bounty hunter named Amanaman from Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi. Is this Amanaman specifically? That would be pretty sweet.





Shot 17: Grogu monkeys with the controls in the Razor Crest.

Shot 18: Din pulls back on the throttle in the ship’s cockpit, while Grogu hangs on.

Shot 19: The Razor Crest’s engines roar to life.

Shot 20: The Razor Crest nose-dives through the atmosphere, as it is fired upon by an unseen craft.

Shot 21: We get a very quick look at the ships pursuing the Razor Crest as three of them zip past the camera in quick succession. They’re going so fast that it’s difficult to determine their exact model, but I do want to point out that in Star Wars, Imperial TIE fighters are usually depicted as firing green laser blasts, while these ships’ laser fire is red in color.

Shot 22: Oh no! Poor Grogu is drowning.

Shot 23: Grogu swims!

Shot 24: Another really exciting shot shows Garazeb “Zeb" Orellios from Star Wars Rebels (and a brief appearance in season 3 of The Mandalorian) taking out some stormtroopers with his bo-rifle in a hallway.

Shot 25: Grogu rides in a little sidecar with some Anzellans as another drives the speeder. Adorable! It’s unclear what planet this is on, but there are some cliffs in the background.

Shot 26: Using his jetpack, Din Djarin rockets up toward a U-wing starfighter (first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as its side door slides open. It looks like Din is carrying Grogu as well.

Shot 27: A big crowd of mostly humans cheers on an unseen event.

Shot 28: Here’s Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White from The Bear) reacting to the crowd in an arena. We first saw Rotta as a Huttlet– who Ahsoka Tano nicknamed “Stinky"-- in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated theatrical movie.

Rotta the Hutt: “Yes!"

Shot 29: Looks like Din and Grogu are seated in the arena as well, with cheering fans all around them.

Din Djarin: “Impressive."

Shot 30: Grogu munches on some popped grain that looks similar to the Outpost Mix you can get at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or the Mantell Mix we’ve seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Title Card: “THIS"

Shot 31: Din fights a pair of enormous droids (or are these mech suits?) in what I assume to be the bowels of Rotta’s arena. That’s the Hutt Cartel insignia on the vault-like door in the background.

Shot 32: Din takes a shot at the second droid, and we get a better look at its design. A couple notes here: Din’s pulse rifle was also destroyed in season 2 of The Mandalorian when the Razor Crest got blown up, so it looks as though he got a new one of those as well. Also at this point in the trailer the aspect ratio begins to change, opening up to a taller image, similar to how it does during the climactic action scene in the season 2 premiere episode “The Marshall"-- also directed by series creator Jon Favreau.

Title Card: “IS"

Shot 33: Pretty neat– this huge creature is a Mantellian Savrip, first seen represented as a piece in the Holochess game Dejarik aboard the Millennium Falcon in the original Star Wars film. This partnered with what could be Mantell Mix in a previous shot leads me to believe that Rotta’s arena might be on the planet Ord Mantell (first mentioned by Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back).

Shot 34: Din Djarin has somehow stumbled his way into fighting the Savrip in the arena.

Title Card: “THE WAY"

Shot 35: Din, with Grogu on his back, blasts out of the cockpit of an Imperial AT-AT walker. Other parts of this same scene, along with some of the other footage in the trailer, were shown at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan this past April.

Shot 36: The AT-AT explodes as Din and Grogu jetpack off-screen. It’s not clear what planet we’re on, but there are some snowy cliffs.

Shot 37: The AT-AT’s legs begin to buckle as it tumbles off the side of the cliff. Another walker is seen marching ahead of it up the mountainside.

Shot 38: Wider shot of the snowy cliffs and three AT-ATs, with the one in the rear of the pack falling further to its doom.

Title Card: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in a new font.

Title Card: “Forged for IMAX"

Shot 39: Grogu and the Anzellan encounter an angry one-eyed, buck-toothed creature in the sewers. I don’t believe this is something we’ve seen before, but if it is I don’t recognize it.

Shot 40: Grogu blasts or zaps the creature with some kind of green goo? It’s hard to make out, but there are actually two Anzellans in this shot, which leads me to believe it’s part of the same mission Grogu is on when he’s riding with the Anzellans above.

Shot 41: We can see that the green goo is now covering the creature’s singular eye as it squeals.

Shot 42: Grogu and the Anzellans continue their way down the sewer pipe. I’m assuming the Anzellans are still voiced by Shirley Henderson from the Harry Potter films.

Anzellan: “Good shot, baby!"

Title Card: “MAY 2026"

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on May 22nd, 2026.