Din Djarin and Grogu Head to the Big Screen in the First Trailer for “The Mandalorian and Grogu”

The first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019 hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

The next chapter of Din Djarin and Grogu sees the duo heading to the big screen, and we’ve gotten our first trailer for next year’s The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has shared the first trailer for 2026’s highly-anticipated The Mandalorian and Grogu , the first theatrical Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker .

, the first theatrical . The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

In both the trailer and newly released poster, we get glimpses of Zeb Orrelios, a new character played by Sigourney Weaver, and a pair of Hutts.

Speaking of the new poster, it takes on a very 1950s feel, while still feeling distinctly Star Wars.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

TV series. Filmed for IMAX, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Take Over Galaxy’s Edge:

On the same day that The Mandalorian and Grogu is released in theaters, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Walt Disney World Disneyland an update to include the iconic duo

In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor

The story of the attraction will be updated, as Hondo Ohnaka catches wind of a deal on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates, setting the stage for a high-stakes chase across the galaxy. Guests will team up with Mando and Grogu to track them down and claim a bounty in a dynamic, galaxy-spanning adventure.

