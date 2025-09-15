Star Wars Jewelry from BaubleBar Pays Tribute to Both the Light Side and the Dark Side of the Force
Yoda, Darth Vader, Imperial Stormtroopers, R2-D2, and even Grogu are featured on these fun and affordable items.
The popular jewelry company BaubleBar has produced items from a number of different Walt Disney Company licenses, but perhaps one of the most exciting examples is Star Wars. And now there are some new BaubleBar pieces from Lucasfilm’s epic space saga ready to wear as part of your ensemble.
What’s happening:
- BaubleBar has released some new Star Wars jewelry, adding to its existing collection from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.
- New items include the Star Wars Villains Charm Bracelet ($48, pictured below), and the Star Wars Villains Charm Necklace (also $48, also pictured below).
- Previous sub-categories for the Star Wars brand have included the Defend the Galactic Empire collection with jewelry such as the Star Wars Darth Vader Bag Charm ($78, pictured above), Star Wars Darth Vader Earrings ($36, pictured below), and Star Wars Darth Vader Bubble Slider Custom Bracelet ($48, pictured below).
- On the heroes’ side, there’s the Jedi Master collection, which features the Star Wars Yoda Bubble Slider Custom Bracelet ($48, pictured above), Star Wars Yoda Bag Charm ($78, pictured above), and Star Wars Heroes Charm Necklace ($48, pictured below).
Other categories include Join the Rebellion, and a fairly wide array of Grogu-themed items, such as the Star Wars Grogu Hover Pram Pin ($12, pictured below).
For additional items and to purchase these jewelry pieces, be sure to visit BaubleBar’s official Star Wars website.
