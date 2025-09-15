Star Wars Jewelry from BaubleBar Pays Tribute to Both the Light Side and the Dark Side of the Force

Yoda, Darth Vader, Imperial Stormtroopers, R2-D2, and even Grogu are featured on these fun and affordable items.

The popular jewelry company BaubleBar has produced items from a number of different Walt Disney Company licenses, but perhaps one of the most exciting examples is Star Wars. And now there are some new BaubleBar pieces from Lucasfilm’s epic space saga ready to wear as part of your ensemble.

What’s happening:

BaubleBar has released some new Star Wars jewelry, adding to its existing collection from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

New items include the Star Wars Villains Charm Bracelet ($48, pictured below), and the Star Wars Villains Charm Necklace (also $48, also pictured below).

Other categories include Join the Rebellion, and a fairly wide array of Grogu-themed items, such as the Star Wars Grogu Hover Pram Pin ($12, pictured below).

For additional items and to purchase these jewelry pieces, be sure to visit BaubleBar’s official Star Wars website.

