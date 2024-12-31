Glitz and Glamour Inspire New Gold Minnie Mouse Ear Headband from BaubleBar

New year means new bling, especially if that style is in the form of a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband! Disney Store and BaubleBar have collaborated on a glitzy, gorgeous, golden headband that’s as classy and iconic as Minnie herself.

What’s Happening:

It’s time for another delightful drop from BaubleBar and they are once again turning to Minnie Mouse for inspiration.

The fashion brand has introduced a galmorous ear headband that’s all gold with a statement-making black velvet bow. Adding texture and dimension to the headwear are the perfectly spaced gold beads that embellish the ears and give the style a unique look.

Whether you’re heading to a classy night out at your favorite Disney Park or resort hotel, or just want to revel in the look of luxury “because you can” this elegant BaubleBar accessory will help you accomplish all of those goals.

The new Disney x BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is available now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband by BaubleBar – Gold

Padded ears with gold simulated leather covering

Ears studded with goldtone beads

Non-slip velour interior

Bow: 4 1/2'' W

