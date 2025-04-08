BaubleBar Embraces Springtime Whimsy with the Disney Easter Collection

The gang's all here! Dazzle your way though the season with jewelry, bag charms, ear headbands and pins.

BaubleBar is inviting everyone to celebrate the Easter season in style with a magical assortment of Disney jewelry and accessories. These enchanting fashions add the perfect touch of whimsy and wonder to any look and are the perfect companion for all your springtime festivities.

What’s Happening:

When it comes to classy, trendy, Disney accessories, no one does it better than BaubleBar! Now that springtime has arrived and Easter is nearly here, the lifestyle brand is showcasing a collection of Easter-themed looks starring, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto.

BaubleBar is inviting guests to explore the magic of Disney at Easter with their latest assortment that features: Sparkling pins (some of which feature articulation!) Adorable Minnie ears Mix and Match Earrings Colorful Character Bag Charms

Whether you're dressing up for an egg hunt, seeking that perfect gift for a loved one, or just needing something cute and full of character, this collection has something for everyone.

The Disney Easter Collection is available now at BaubleBar and prices range from $12-$78.

Disney Easter Pins

Bag Charms and Earrings

Minnie Mouse Ears

